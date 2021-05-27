Friends: The Reunion is little more than a fancy DVD extra – but maybe that's enough
What's your relationship with Friends? When I was a teenager growing up in the UK, it was the show that everyone watched. It aired on Fridays, and on the following Monday, everyone at school talked about what just happened right up until its final episode in 2004. It was then repeated every single day, non-stop, for years afterwards in Britain (and still is). No US TV import has ever had the same pervasive cultural impact.www.techradar.com