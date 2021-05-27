Friends: The Reunion is little more than a fancy DVD extra – but maybe that's enough

If you can cast your mind far back enough, you may recall that Friends: The Reunion was a special that the WarnerMedia empire has been touting for a long time. Back in November of 2019, months before the HBO Max streaming service launched, it was reported that a reunion special of some kind featuring the six leads of what remains one of the most popular TV series of all time was in development. The question by the time that HBO Max was unveiled to the world in May of 2020 wasn’t whether or not we’d ever see the Friends reunite, but when it would be safe enough for them to do so. In the interim, HBO Max wound up releasing another reunion special to another beloved 90s-era sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.