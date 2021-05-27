Cancel
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Portugal relaxes COVID rules for English fans at Champions League final

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 23 days ago

(Recasts, adds quotes and details)

PORTO, Portugal, May 27 (Reuters) - Portuguese authorities have relaxed COVID-19 safety rules for thousands of English fans coming to Porto for Saturday’s Champions League final, no longer requiring them to stay in bubbles and lifting restrictions on movement.

“The borders are open. The city and the country are opening up little by little. Within what is possible, freedom (of movement) will not be conditioned,” Porto police Superintendent Cardoso da Silva told a news briefing on Thursday.

“There are no restrictions of movement for fans.”

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Lysander Strong said the two clubs had sent recommendations to fans to follow social distancing rules and wear a mask.

Since May 17, British visitors have been allowed into Portugal with proof of a negative PCR test result.

Silva said that around 80 charter flights with English soccer fans were expected to land on Saturday for the clash between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Under the rules announced two weeks ago, when UEFA moved the event to Porto from Istanbul, passengers were to fly back within 24 hours. But police spokesman Marco Almeida said that now they can stay longer if they choose not to take scheduled return flights.

“Portugal is a nice liberal society and they (fans) are free to go wherever they want to go,” said Strong.

Eight British police officers specialised in dealing with football fans are in Portugal and will work with Portuguese police to guarantee public order. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Mark Heinrich)

