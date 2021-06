Seth Rogen doesn't care to complain about cancel culture. The comedian made an appearance on Good Morning Britain to promote his new book, "Yearbook," where he admitted that he's not sure why many comedians are worried about the dreaded cancel culture's influence on the industry. “There are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well, but I think that’s the nature of comedy,” Rogen said. “I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted as far as people still watching and enjoying them today. Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.”