Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The evolution of 5G technology relies on data

By John Day
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many of today’s innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, edge computing, the endpoint and 5G, all change the way we communicate with each other. Following the pandemic and the consequential impact on the UK economy, all organizations will have to rely heavily on the implementation of new technologies including these in order to get back on their feet.

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Protection#Data Management#Real Time Data#5g#Emerging Technology#Mobile Technologies#Mobile Computing#Internet Technology#Artificial Intelligence#Vodafone#Hyperscale Cloud#Business To Business#Machine To Machine Lrb#Ai#Healthcare#5g Networks#5g Aids#Evolution#Business Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Data Center Security Market Future Technological Trends and Business Opportunities By 2027

CMI released a new market study on 2018-2026 Data Center Security Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Pivotal Commware adds Wireless Power Technology to its 5G Beamforming Repeater

Pivotal Commware, a global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products, and Powermat Technologies, a leading supplier of advanced wireless power technology for telecom, announced the integration of Powermat's wireless power technology into Pivotal's Echo 5G subscriber repeater, designed for delivering superior broadband experiences to more 5G mmWave subscribers at less cost.
Softwaredatabricks.com

Evolution to the Data Lakehouse

This is a guest authored article by the data team at Forest Rim Technology. We thank Bill Inmon, CEO, and Mary Levins, Chief Data Strategy Officer, of Forest Rim Technology for their contributions. The Original Data Challenge. With the proliferation of applications came the problem of data integrity. The problem...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Data ‘observability’ key in keeping pace with software evolution

With software moving to cloud architectures and no longer monolithic, organisations will need to establish intelligent “observability” so they can make better decisions. This is essential to cut through manual processes that the different teams across business, development, and operations need to plough through to access the data insights they need. Better observability will provide the answers they need as soon as possible, in real-time, according to Rafi Katanasho, Dynatrace’s Asia-Pacific chief technology officer and vice-president of solution sales.
Scienceweyburnreview.com

Ottawa repurposing more wireless spectrum to use for 5G technology

More airwaves are being set aside for 5G cellular technology, as the Canadian government says it will auction off a repurposed wireless spectrum band. The Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development said the 3,800 megahertz band is key for 5G, which is why it's being repurposed from its previous use with satellite and wireless broadband services.
Cell Phonesrealclearpolicy.com

Will Patent Fights at the ITC Help China Win the 5G Mobile Technology Race?

Despite Huawei’s big setbacks in the global smartphone market in 2020, China’s determination to dominate fifth generation, or 5G, broadband technology has not abated. In recent years, Huawei boasted it would displace Samsung and Apple as the world’s biggest mobile device supplier. It also harbored huge ambitions for dissemination of its networking equipment. This year, its boasts rang hollow, as one country after another imposed sharp national security restrictions that cratered the importation and use of Huawei’s 5G networking equipment and mobile devices. None of this should come as a surprise.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Cybersecurity Pioneer Keyavi Data’s Self-Protecting Data Technology Creates New Industry Category, Reports Omdia

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity trailblazer transforming the very nature of the data security industry, announced today that its breakthrough technology has created a new industry category, according to analyst firm Omdia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005322/en/. Leading analyst firm...
Softwarecollegebaseballcentral.com

Big Data Technology & Services Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Manthan Software Services

Global Big Data Technology & Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Big Data Technology & Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture PLC, Course5 Intelligence Pvt. Ltd., Fractal Analytics Inc., LatentView Analytics Pvt. Ltd., Mu Sigma Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Absolutdata Research & Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Manthan Software Services Private Limited, International Business Machines Corporation & Oracle Corporation.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Customer Data Platform Software Market Rising Trends and Technology 2021 to 2026

Market Study Report, LLC, has recently added a report on the Customer Data Platform Software market which provides a holistic synopsis of the market size, market valuation, revenue estimate, SWOT analysis, and the geographical spectrum of this industry. The report accurately underlines the key challenges and opportunities for growth during the forecast period. In addition, it sheds light on the current competitive scenario and reviews the business strategies adopted by the Customer Data Platform Software market players.
SoftwareNetwork World

New Technology: The Projected Total Economic Impact™ Of Explainable AI And Model Monitoring In IBM Cloud Pak For Data

What can companies do to ensure that their AI models are trusted and unbiased, and what is the return on investment from developing transparency in AI?. IBM Cloud Pak for Data is an integrated data and AI platform that explains, validates, monitors and mitigates bias in AI models as part of the end-to-end AI lifecycle. IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to examine the projected return on investment for enterprises that deploy explainable AI and model monitoring through the platform.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

AIS underlines 5G potential for industry in partnership with ZTE and Suranaree U Growing the success of technology and transforming production line into Smart Factory

PRESS RELEASE: In a challenging situation, AIS remains determined to deploy the potential of 5G in the industrial sector and underline its leadership. The company is a market leader, ready to power every sector with digital technology in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now teamed up with Suranaree University and ZTE to expand the potential of 5G, with innovations to transform an ordinary factory into a Smart Factory from AIS 5G Total Solutions. The technology includes 5G Cloud AGV autonomous vehicles, inspection patrol robots, 5G AR Remote Guidance, VR Monitoring in real time and Robotic Arm.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

The evolution of the modern CISO

Ask anyone who has been around the cybersecurity world long enough and they’ll tell you just how much evolution the industry has undergone in the past few decades—particularly from the perspective and position of the Chief Information Security officer (CISO). The modern CISO. The role of CISO first emerged as...
Small Businesschannele2e.com

Customer Evolution and the ‘New Normal’

In March 2020, we all went home for two weeks. Two weeks and 14 months later, most of us are still at home. During the past 14 months, most businesses have been able to adapt thanks in no small part to the MSP community. Rock stars, every one of them.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Wireless Mouse Market 2021 Key Business Strategies, Technology Innovation And Regional Data Analysis To 2031

Market.us has recently added a new study titled Global Wireless Mouse Market Growth 2022-2031 which is packed with in-depth analysis of radical studies, specifically on inquiries approaching market size, trends, share, forecast, perspective, production and trends of futuristic developments and present and future market status. The report analysis is a complex research report presentation, compiling a holistic combination of crucial determinants such as the product portfolio and application description. The report tracks current developments, competitive landscape, market estimates, and common trends. Dynamic segmentation such as technology, application, and product types is provided. The report summarizes vital details about the global Wireless Mouse market flow as well as the future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2031.