The evolution of 5G technology relies on data

With software moving to cloud architectures and no longer monolithic, organisations will need to establish intelligent “observability” so they can make better decisions. This is essential to cut through manual processes that the different teams across business, development, and operations need to plough through to access the data insights they need. Better observability will provide the answers they need as soon as possible, in real-time, according to Rafi Katanasho, Dynatrace’s Asia-Pacific chief technology officer and vice-president of solution sales.