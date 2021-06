After testing dark mode for a few months, Facebook Messenger rolled it out globally to all users in April 2019. Unfortunately, people had to manually turn it on or off in their app settings, meaning it couldn't follow your system preferences. This would have been particularly inconvenient for people who only turn on dark mode at night, for instance, as they would have to manually switch their Messenger settings as well. Thankfully, the app is starting to receive a new feature, allowing it to follow Android's global settings instead of manually having to fiddle with the app's color scheme.