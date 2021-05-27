Cancel
Fed Quarles: Could be important to discuss tapering at upcoming meetings

By ActionForex.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed Vice Chair Randal Quarles said in a speech that, “a significant portion of that recent boost to inflation will be transitory”, and it “will not interfere with the rapid growth driving progress toward the Fed’s maximum-employment goal.” He expected “strong recovery will keep rolling forward”. Nevertheless, “uneven global recovery” and “supply bottlenecks” are two “potential headwinds” for the economy.

Randal Quarles
