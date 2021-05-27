Fed Quarles: Could be important to discuss tapering at upcoming meetings

The Federal Reserve (Fed) ended its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting yesterday and, as expected, there were no changes to current interest rate or bond purchasing policies. However, signaling on future path of short-term interest rates seemingly surprised markets. Notably, the number of Fed members that now expect interest rate hikes in 2023 changed dramatically. While an initial hike was once thought of as a 2024 event at the earliest, the majority of members now expect at least two quarter-point interest rate hikes to take place in 2023. Additionally, seven members (out of eighteen) expect at least one rate hike in 2022. While, it should be noted that these “dot-plot” projections are not voted on nor do they represent official policy, it does show the changing opinions of the committee members (more on this in next week’s Weekly Market Commentary). Nonetheless, the overall hawkish message surprised the bond market and as seen in the LPL Research Chart of the Day, Treasury yields across the curve moved sharply higher after the FOMC statement was released (yields move higher when bond prices fall).