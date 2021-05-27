Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

“Popcorn” leaves “the mouth” of her ex-husband … after being seen in an atmosphere of collusion with another woman

By Camilla Jenning
bobfm.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Garcia Martins, Known as “A Pipoca mais Doce” was interviewed by Manuel Luís Goucha and was not shy about questions about his recent divorce. In this interview, the. The well-known blog ended up leaving the possibility of reconciliation with the ex-husband and father of her two children, Matthews and Benedetta.

www.bobfm.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collusion#Blog#Popcorn Time#Leaves#Coffee#Entrar Numa Rela O#Trailblazer#Love#Biting Comment#Proud Coffee Junkie#Hardcore Introvert#Doce#Questions#Numa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Woman Wishes Her Ex-husband All the Worst and Here Is Why – Story of the Day

Denise thought she was the luckiest woman in the world to be married to a perfect man. However, things changed in a matter of minutes and now she hates him. Here is her story. Denise thought that she would have a happily ever after once married. She was a romantic and loved the idea of being swept off her feet by a man who would treat her like a queen. During her first job, Denise was assigned to be coached by a man named Vince. He was hard-working, intelligent, and handsome.
Celebritiesamicohoops.net

Alexis Ayala confirms that her ex-husband is the best drunken partner

Although they separated a few months ago from the actor Alexis Ayala her relationship with him It Ex-Partner Fernanda Lopez It is better than ever, Because they maintain excellent contact, for their daughter but also, She considers it the best sugar partner. During the celebration of the anniversary of his...
Relationship Advicewfxb.com

Woman Fakes Her Own Wedding to Make Ex Jealous

We’ve heard of people faking many things including their own deaths, but this a new form of balderdash. A woman faked a wedding all to make her ex jealous! She posted photos of her elaborate wedding just to get his attention. And it worked as he slid into her DM’s saying “can we talk” which is what all she wanted all along. But it was a kick in the pants for him because she then blocked him!
Relationship Advice957thebeatfm.com

Situation: “My boyfriend played a bad joke on me”

Good morning 95.7 The Beat! I am so irritated with my boyfriend. We spent the week with a few friends camping up north. We have been dating for 7 years. So I had a feeling he was going to propose to this weekend. Years ago we talked about perfect proposals and he knows mine would be out in the woods. Well he would make side comments hinting he was going to do it. We went with 2 other couples, and the guys also kept making little jokes all in good fun. I started to get excited, because he was purposely acting mysterious. On Saturday after dinner he got everyone together by the fire and he said he wanted to say something. I was like omg this is happening. One of the guys took his phone out to record my reaction. My heart was racing. He said “babe, you know I love you and I want to ask you something…” You know what this guy said?!! He said “babe, can I go to the Raider game with the boys. We accidentally bought tickets.” I felt so embarrassed he did that to me in front of our friends. He really made it seem he was going to pop the question. I was so mad at him for playing this joke on me. The guys wanted to take the blame and say it was their idea to ask for permission this way. Later on that night, he said he didn’t think I was going to take is so serious, and then he said…” so can I go to the game?” He didn’t really apologize and said I was acting like a brat. How am I not supposed to be upset? He knows my dream has always been to be a wife, not just a girlfriend or baby momma. We haven’t really talked in almost 2 days. I want to forgive him and move on from this, but he doesn’t feel he did anything wrong. What would you do in my place? Help.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DU teacher dies of Covid-19 days after her husband, leaves behind two sons

May 21—A 45-year-old assistant professor at a Delhi University (DU) college succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, less than 10 days after her husband died of the illness Covid-19, orphaning two children. Chetan Jassal, an assistant professor in the commerce department of Mata Sundri College for Women, and her husband, Pawan...
World360aproko.com

Woman in court for beating up her husband’s ex-wife

A Kenyan woman, Margaret Wandia, has been docked before Kibera Law Courts for allegedly beating up her husband’s ex-wife. Wandia is accused of beating up and injuring Jane Wawira after she went to collect her personal belongings and those of her children at her former husband’s house in Kangemi, Nairobi, on May 14.
Celebritieshauterrfly.com

Shweta Tiwari’s Ex Husband Raja Chaudhary Comes To Her Defense, Calls Her An Excellent Mom And Wife

Shweta Tiwari, apart from being famous for her role as Prerna in the hit TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has also been in the news time and again for the kind of marriages she has had, both of which turned out to be abusive and violent. The TV actress was married to Raja for almost seven years until 2007, when she divorced him. Soon after she tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but decided to separate from him in 2019. Call it co-incidence or just really bad luck, both the marriages ended with Shweta accusing her ex husbands of domestic abuse.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Mel B's Ex-Husband Rips Her Domestic Violence Video, Says Daughter's Upset

Mel B's ex-husband is giving her recent video made to raise domestic violence awareness a big thumbs down, because he says it's been very traumatic for their daughter. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Stephen Belafonte says their 9-year-old daughter, Madison, wants a hiatus from Mel because she's so turned off by the video.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Michelle Heaton was ‘killing herself’ amid drink and drug battle before Katie Price intervention

Michelle Heaton has said she was “killing herself” before Katie Price led an intervention over her substance abuse.The former Liberty X singer entered the rehabilitation clinic The Priory in April to tackle her problems with addiction, which she has said worsened in last year’s lockdown.“What I was doing was a suicide mission,” Heaton told The Sun. “I never actually thought, ‘I want to kill myself’, but ultimately I was killing myself. I was crying out for help when I couldn’t actually ask for help. But when you’re an addict, it feels like there’s no way out.”Speaking days after leaving The...
Relationshipsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Woman says late husband’s voice alerted her to fire

Annie Pitt said Wednesday that her deceased husband’s voice awakened her in time for her to escape a... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Petspasconews.com

Home Alone Dogs: Put a Stop to the Chewed-Up Couch

(NewsUSA) – Pet owners love being greeted at the door by their furry companions — but coming home to see the sofa in chunks on the floor amid the smiling jowls of our pet isn’t the welcome we hope for. “We all love spending time with our dogs, but we...
Whatsappghbase.com

SAD: Another Beautiful Lady Takes Her Life After Leaving A Goodbye Note To Her Friends

It seems day by day more and more people are getting fed-up with life and the only option that seems to present it self is they taking their lives. This week we’ve had at least three cases of suicide even though the first two cases were described as murder, it still doesn’t change the fact that people find it easier to take their lives rather than deal with life’s troubles.