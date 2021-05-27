Cancel
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment rose to -7, leaving the third wave more and more behind

Cover picture for the articleGermany Gfk consumer sentiment for June improved to -7.0, up from -8.6, but missed expectation of -5.3. Economic expectations jumped sharply from 7.3 to 41.1 in May, hitting the highest level in more than three years. Income expectations surged from 9.3 to 19.5. Propensity to buy, however, dropped from 17.3 to 10.0.

