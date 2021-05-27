NCAA Softball Tournament: UK bound for Alabama with College World Series at stake
Kentucky is playing in an NCAA Softball Tournament super regional for the fourth straight time, and the seventh time in the last eight years. Only once, however, has it played beyond that round. The Wildcats reached their only College World Series in 2014, after rallying from an 0-1 hole to overcome UCLA in Los Angeles. Those Bruins were ranked as the No. 3 seed in that tournament; Kentucky was the 14th overall seed.www.kentucky.com