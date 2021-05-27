Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Enable developer options in Chrome for Android

By Fred Foster
bobfm.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrome is definitely integrated with Android and with what the operating system has to offer, giving the user access to more options. Of course, Google takes advantage of this union and gives Chrome a lot more than other browsers provide. Hence, it is not surprising that Chrome Android has a dedicated developer options area. See how you can activate it and explore it.

www.bobfm.co.uk
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Browser#Android Version#Google Inc#User Data#Open Data#Chrome Android#Settings#Trace#Chrome Chrome#Android Settings Menu#Developer#Hidden Option#Navigation Data#Programmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Google really wants you to use Chromebook’s Nearby Share feature

Google is rolling out its previously-announced Nearby Share feature for Chromebooks, making it easier for Chromebook users to share content with Android devices and other laptops running Chrome OS. Not quite sure what to do with the new tool? The company is helping inspire users to give Nearby Share a try by highlighting the ways the team behind the feature has been utilizing the new tool.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Windows Your Phone now runs multiple Android apps on more phones

Microsoft has been trying to bridge the gap between its so far one and only operating system and the mobile OS it at least has some influence over. Windows 10’s Your Phone app tries to link almost all Android phones in some ways but its full potential is only realized if you have the latest high-end Samsung phones. It sometimes doesn’t even work for older high-end Samsung phones. That changes a bit today now that Samsung’s 2019 flagship can finally use one of Your Phone’s most compelling features.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google is simplifying how developers build Android for Cars apps

Google is looking to make it even easier for developers to build Android for Cars apps. The company opened up an Android for Cars app library in the Jetpack tool suite in March, helping developers to bring navigation, parking and electric vehicle apps to Android Auto. The library will also support Android Automotive, so developers will be able to create apps that are compatible with both platforms. As such, developers shouldn't have to allocate as many resources to make sure their apps work on both.
Cell Phonessecuritymagazine.com

Data of more than 100 million Android users exposed by mobile app developers

Researchers at Check Point Research analyzing Android apps have discovered serious cloud misconfigurations leading to the potential exposure of data belonging to more than 100 million users. In a report published recently, the firm discusses how the misuse of real-time database, notification managers, and storage exposed over 100 million users’...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Vivo Launches Android 12 Beta For Developers To Accelerate User Experience Optimization

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today released Android 12 Beta, in line with the announcements made during the annual Google I/O 2021 event held on May 18, 2021. The iQOO 7 Legend performance flagship smartphone is among the first batch of devices that can install the Android 12 Beta. Developers can now take an early look at the next version of Android in order to test, develop and adapt their applications for vivo smartphone users before the upcoming software update.
Cell Phonesbleepingcomputer.com

Chrome now automatically fixes breached passwords on Android

Google is rolling out a new Chrome on Android feature to help users change passwords leaked online following data breaches with a single tap. Chrome already helped you check if your credentials were compromised and, with the rollout of the new automated password change feature, it will also allow you to change them automatically.
TechnologyThe Verge

It’s about to get easier to change compromised passwords in Chrome for Android

Google is adding a feature to its Chrome password manager that allows you to change a compromised password with a few button taps. If its security check feature finds a password that was potentially leaked, the message will now include a “Change Password” button for supported sites. Tapping that button will automatically take you to the page to change your password on that site and will fill out a new one with a suggested secure password. That password will then, of course, be stored in Chrome’s password manager.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

How To Enable Game Mode In The Android 12 Beta

Back in the Android 12 Developer Preview, a new Game Mode was discovered and it seems it’s accessible in the beta too. Since the beta is a build of the Android 12 software that’s meant for the public, that means you can check it out for yourself if you install the software.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Google Unveils New Monetization Options For Developers

Purchasing a subscription or unlocking content in an app is pretty straightforward. According to an Android developers blog post, Google has unveiled some interesting new monetization options for developers to use in their apps. This, Google feels, will benefit both seller and buyer. Multi-line Subscription lets developers sell different items...
Cell Phonestechdator.net

Google Chrome on Android Now Lets Users Change Passwords Easily

Google has introduced a new feature to the Chrome on Android app, which easily lets users change a compromised password. Named as the automated password change, this feature is integrated into the Google Assistant and notifies users about a compromised password. Alongside, it can change the password without visiting the website.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android 12 will make it easier for developers to know how powerful a device is

Android devices come in all shapes and forms. We have cheaper smartphones with weaker specifications and more expensive ones with better internals. You, as a user, can obviously tell if your smartphone can be considered “powerful” or not by simply looking up those specifications online. But how does an app running on your device know that? It could theoretically do things like match your device name against a database then pull specs from that, check system properties for the SoC part number/RAM capacity/etc, or call Android APIs that list information like resolution, etc., but there’s no easy, unified way to tell what kind of performance an Android device can deliver. It’d be useful if there was a quick way to group devices into categories so an app can provide different experiences that are optimized for each class of device. To that end, Google has introduced at I/O 2021 what they’re calling “performance class,” starting with Android 12.
Softwaretheregister.com

Google to revive RSS support in Chrome for Android

In 2013, Google discontinued its RSS app Google Reader, eliciting widespread criticism. On Wednesday, the search advertising biz reversed its recent disinterest in RSS and announced plans to experiment with an RSS-based content subscription feature in the Android version of Chrome. "In the coming weeks, some Android users in the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

TCL 20 Pro 5G Joins Android 12 Developer Preview Program At Google I/O 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced the availability of Android 12 Developer Preview Program (Beta version) for its TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone. This announcement, in addition to the company's recent collaboration with Google as part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program , strengthens TCL's commitment to providing users with fast and easy access to the latest Android software updates and features.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

Android 12 and the 'Android Pixel' era

Google's Android 12 software has technically been around for a while — since February, in fact, when its first developer preview release plopped out into this musty virtual world. This week, though, we're getting our clearest look yet at what Google's next great Android version is actually all about. At...
Computersmobilesyrup.com

Linux on Chrome OS finally leaving beta, Android 11 coming to Chromebooks

Google detailed several major updates coming to Chromebooks in the future in a keynote at its I/O conference, including that Linux on Chromebooks would finally leave beta. That will happen with the release of Chrome OS 91 and will hopefully mean Chromebook owners will have better access to Linux apps. Google has offered Linux apps on Chrome OS for a while, but the feature has largely been in beta since launch. Over that time, Google has added several features, including GPU acceleration for better performance, improved support for USB drives and more.