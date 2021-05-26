Teacher Residency Program Available Through Sage is Now a Registered NYS Apprenticeship
New Designation for The Classroom Academy Means More Benefits for Eligible Graduate Students at Sage’s Esteves School of Education. Russell Sage College’s partnership with The Classroom Academy allows candidates for a Master of Science in Childhood/Special Education to apply for paid, full-time, two-year residencies with experienced teachers, instead of traditional seven-week student-teaching placements.www.sage.edu