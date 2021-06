PORT CLINTON — Elliot Auxter lobbed a shot to the back left corner while seeking match point. It forced Brenen Ish into a difficult return, one that sailed high and wide. For a few seconds, Auxter’s sectional championship was assured but not yet official. He used that time for a flex and a shout of "Come on!" An hour earlier, Port Clinton's Auxter looked in trouble, but when that ball landed in an adjacent court Auxter’s sectional final comeback was complete.