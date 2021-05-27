MLB DFS Lineup Picks - Early Slate (5/27/21): DraftKings, Daily Fantasy Baseball
Hello there, MLB DFS grinders! We have a split Thursday slate and the focus on this article will on the four/five-game early only slate for both DraftKings and FanDuel. With the Mets and Colorado game being included on DK, they decided to make their slate a five-game slate but the only interest I have in that particular game would be Marcus Stroman. Outside of that, I am planning on drilling down and focusing on those other four games.