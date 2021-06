The 2021 MLB Draft is still two months away, however there is a new name at the top of the draft rankings that the Pittsburgh Pirates could be interested in selecting. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been hush hush with their plans for first overall pick and while it is still a month away, there seems to be less clarity on who the best player in the draft is. At the start of the season, Vanderbilt pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter were seen as the heavy favorites to go number one. Then, high schooler Jordan Lawlar saw his name creep up, and Keith Law of The Athletic has catcher Henry Davis as the top draft prospect.