Proud families of graduates crowd True Lay Stadium

The Vermilion tennis team finished the season with a great showing at the Port Clinton Sectional tournament. Kostya Lopez was within one win of advancing to the District tournament. He won first match over Oak Harbor 6-0 6-0. Lopez was down a set in his second match to Tiffin Calvert before pulling away 1-6 6-2 6-2. Lopez was unable to upset the number three overall seed from Edison, thus ending his tournament run.