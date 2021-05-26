Proud families of graduates crowd True Lay Stadium
The proud families of graduating seniors crowded Tru Lay Stadium at Bassett Field on Saturday for the 137 annual Commencement of Port Clinton High School’s graduating class. Just one of the many proud families came to watch their own senior, Seth Keller, receive his diploma, and had the shirts to prove it. From left to right are April Knecht, Jay Silverwood, Jaxson Keller, Amand Keller and Lynn Silverwood. (Photo by D’Arcy Patrick Egan)www.thebeacon.net