Port Clinton, OH

Proud families of graduates crowd True Lay Stadium

Beacon
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proud families of graduating seniors crowded Tru Lay Stadium at Bassett Field on Saturday for the 137 annual Commencement of Port Clinton High School’s graduating class. Just one of the many proud families came to watch their own senior, Seth Keller, receive his diploma, and had the shirts to prove it. From left to right are April Knecht, Jay Silverwood, Jaxson Keller, Amand Keller and Lynn Silverwood. (Photo by D’Arcy Patrick Egan)

Port Clinton, OHNews-Herald

Bergman brings home bronze; team welcomed back with parade

GREEN SPRINGS - On Sunday, the community welcomed home the five members of the American Legion Post 295 Marksmanship Team home who competed in the Junior Olympic Marksmanship competition at Hillsdale College in Michigan. A parade led the team into the village at 5 p.m. with police and fire vehicles...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Norwalk, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

NMS relay team places 19th at junior high state meet

HILLIARD — The Norwalk Middle School boys 4x400-meter relay broke a record set just one week ago at the best possible time on Saturday. The quartet of Aiden Reeder, Antwaine Porter Elliot Gahring and Casey Kromer turned in a time of 3:52.71, which was good for 19th overall at the OHSAA seventh and eighth grade track and field state championships at Hilliard Darby High School.
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Norwalk, OHSandusky Register

Norwalk's Coe, Colahan power way to doubles sectional title

PORT CLINTON — As Huron’s final shot sailed wide, Norwalk’s Ashton Coe unleashed one last scream of “Let’s go!”. Almost as much as Carson Colahan’s strong serve or Coe’s skilled net play, the Truckers drew attention Saturday for Coe’s shouts. And since the yells coincided with big points, Coe made plenty of noise.
Port Clinton, OHGalion Inquirer

Tennis: Tigers headed to district tourney in Port Clinton

GALION — Three Galion High School tennis players will represent the program in the Division II district tournament this week at Port Clinton. Junior Matt Gimbel is scheduled to play in the singles tournament and senior Zach Grimes and junior Jamie Hollis will compete in the doubles tournament on Wednesday and Saturday at the VonThron-Hablitzel Tennis Center.
Port Clinton, OHPosted by
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk tennis advances three to district

PORT CLINTON — The Norwalk tennis team advanced three players to next week’s district championships following the first day of action on Thursday at the Division II Port Clinton site. The No. 1-seeded doubles team of Carson Colahan and Ashton Coe won three matches to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against...
Vermilion, OHvermilionathletics.org

Vermilion Tennis Sectional Results

The Vermilion tennis team finished the season with a great showing at the Port Clinton Sectional tournament. Kostya Lopez was within one win of advancing to the District tournament. He won first match over Oak Harbor 6-0 6-0. Lopez was down a set in his second match to Tiffin Calvert before pulling away 1-6 6-2 6-2. Lopez was unable to upset the number three overall seed from Edison, thus ending his tournament run.