Instagram unveils ‘Bonuses’ feature to help users earn money via Reels
Instagram, an American photo and video sharing social networking service, is reportedly testing a new feature, Bonuses, to enable creators to earn money through Reels. The new feature was 1st spotted through the screenshots shared by Alessandro Paluzzi, a popular tipster, on Twitter. As per the screenshots, the social networking service will pay bonuses to the creators who share new Reels on the platform. In addition, it will enable them to track the progress and see the amount they have earned. The screenshots also contain information about the possibility of introducing more bonuses and new earning opportunities for the creators.technologymagazine.org