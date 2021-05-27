Instagram unveils ‘Bonuses’ feature to help users earn money via Reels

The head of IG Adam Mosseri was on Good Morning America minutes ago and made a major announcement that’ll affect the way you use the social media platform. It was something they’d been testing and now it’s official. You will now have an option of hiding your like count. You can choose PER POST if you want likes showing or not. You can also do it retroactively, meaning if you put up a post and decide it’s not getting the amount of likes you were hoping for, you can go back and turn them off. The story is still breaking and more details will be coming soon.