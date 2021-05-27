Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instagram unveils ‘Bonuses’ feature to help users earn money via Reels

By Pranali Mehta
technologymagazine.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram, an American photo and video sharing social networking service, is reportedly testing a new feature, Bonuses, to enable creators to earn money through Reels. The new feature was 1st spotted through the screenshots shared by Alessandro Paluzzi, a popular tipster, on Twitter. As per the screenshots, the social networking service will pay bonuses to the creators who share new Reels on the platform. In addition, it will enable them to track the progress and see the amount they have earned. The screenshots also contain information about the possibility of introducing more bonuses and new earning opportunities for the creators.

technologymagazine.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networking Service#User Accounts#Personal Accounts#Facebook Inc#American#Reels#Tiktok#Bonuses#Feature#Screenshots#Video#Monetizing Options#Revenue#Money#Spotlight#Heavy Investments#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Related
Cell PhonesT3.com

Instagram desktop posting features leaked

While most social channels allow you to post from a range of platforms, Instagram has remained staunchly mobile-only. But that could be finally about to change, according to leaks found this week. For years, users have been forced to transfer images and video to mobile devices or open mobile browsers...
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Instagram Embed Feature Sparks Copyright Suit From Users

The next wave in litigation over embedded social media posts is a copyright infringement suit against Instagram on behalf of pretty much anyone who has used the app and had their content aggregated elsewhere without permission. Fights over shared social content started back in 2017, before TikTok made people forget...
Internetapplemagazine.com

How to improve your Instagram Reels

Instagram’s latest video feature, Instagram Reels, is extremely similar to TikTok. It actually looks like Instagram’s answer to TikTok, which comes as no surprise. Due to the current ban on TikTok by the government of India, Instagram hopes to expand its user base and “conquer” the new territories. The Reels...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Instagram May Allow Users To Upload Photos From Desktop

For a long time now, the only way you could upload photos to Instagram has been through the mobile app. Sure, there may be third-party solutions and workarounds to upload from your desktop to Instagram, but none of those are official. That could be changing very soon, according to a recent discovery by developer Alessandro Paluzzi.
Cell Phonesmusically.com

Instagram shopping features extend to artists with Merchbar

Instagram is one of the key social platforms for many musicians, and we’ve been following the Facebook subsidiary’s experiments with shopping features with keen interest. Could Instagram and other social apps be powerful new drivers of merchandise sales, particularly while the live music industry gets slowly back on its feet in many parts of the world?
Internetmarket.us

Instagram Brings Auto-Captioning Sticker Feature In Stories

The Stories feature of Instagram is one the most popular features of the platform. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing social media platform wants to make the feature more engaging to attract the user pool. It has now announced to introduce a new sticker to Stories. It is an auto-captioning sticker. The feature will allow users to add captions. It will make captioning easier. The captions will be auto-generated to the videos. The feature is limited to English-speaking users. The new feature is seen as a fulfillment of long demand by users. It will help especially users who are deaf or having issues in the hearing. Such users who are not native English speakers had to watch videos minus sound.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Instagram May Let You Receive 2FA Codes via WhatsApp

Facebook is working on a way for Instagram users to receive two-factor authentication (2FA) codes through WhatsApp as a new option augmenting its existing 2FA methods. While Instagram hasn't made the feature official as of yet, mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi was able to unearth evidence that Facebook is working on it.
InternetFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Facebook, Instagram feature will allow users to hide like counts

LOS ANGELES - Facebook and Instagram have been testing a feature that hides like counts, and today the company announced that every user will have access to the option starting immediately. "We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurize people’s experience on Instagram," the company wrote in...
InternetPhone Arena

Instagram could pay you to use its Reels app

Last fall, Instagram announced the launch of its short-form video platform called. Reels—TikTok's unofficial rival. The app allows you to easily record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, special effects, and plenty of creative tools. By allowing public accounts to share "reels" to the wider Instagram community through a new Explore space, Instagram has seen some significant growth in its diversity and creativity lately.
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Instagram Rolls Out Feature For Product Drops

Instagram is adding a new feature to enable online shoppers to link to product drops through its app, TechCrunch reported Wednesday (May 26). Drops, an eCommerce trend, are used by sellers to hype upcoming products that will usually only be available in limited supplies or for a short time period.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Instagram introduces new Insights for Reels and Live to help creators and businesses

Instagram has launched new tools for creators and businesses to improve the accounts’ evaluation and reach on its Live and Reel platforms. Titled “Insights for Reels and Live”, the new data provided more information to account holders on effectively assess their performance on Instagram. In addition to Reels and Live, the social media company is also including the new metric on the creator’s or business’ account insights.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Instagram To Introduce A New Bonus Payment Option

Instagram is planning to introduce a new bonus payment to encourage creators to use its TikTok clone, Reels. The social networking service will follow in the footsteps of other similar services that pay creators to use their own TikTok clones. For instance, Snapchat recently announced a $1 million daily award for the most popular creators on the app.
Internethot969boston.com

Breaking: Instagram giving users the option to hide likes

The head of IG Adam Mosseri was on Good Morning America minutes ago and made a major announcement that’ll affect the way you use the social media platform. It was something they’d been testing and now it’s official. You will now have an option of hiding your like count. You can choose PER POST if you want likes showing or not. You can also do it retroactively, meaning if you put up a post and decide it’s not getting the amount of likes you were hoping for, you can go back and turn them off. The story is still breaking and more details will be coming soon.
InternetPosted by
newschain

Instagram to let users decide whether or not to hide like counts

Instagram is giving all users the option to hide like counts from posts in an effort to “depressurise” the experience of using the platform. From Wednesday, all Instagram and Facebook users will start to have the choice to hide both the like counts of other people’s posts that appear in their feed, as well as the count on their own posts.
Internetgsmarena.com

Instagram brings back Like count as an opt-in feature

Instagram and Facebook have been experimenting with hiding the Like count for the past year, with the feature becoming official in the middle of the pandemic. Today the Instagram revealed it is bringing the counters back, but users will have control over what they see and what their followers can see.
InternetPosted by
WWD

Instagram Offers Insights for Reels, Live

Instagram will be making new insights available for Reels short-form videos and its livestreaming feature Live, the company announced Monday. “Based on feedback from creators and businesses, today we’re launching insights for Reels and Live,” the Facebook-owned company explained on its blog. “We have been inspired by the ways our community has embraced these content formats and want to make sure creators and businesses can understand how their content is performing.”
InternetTubefilter

Instagram To Share New Metrics Surrounding ‘Reels’, Livestreaming Products

Instagram is giving creators and businesses access to new analytics with respect to two key video products: Reels and Live broadcasts. The stats will live within the Insights tab, which is only available to users with creator or business accounts — though such accounts are available to anyone, and simply mark a different format than standard, personal accounts. Insights are also only available on the mobile app, though Instagram says they will soon roll out on the desktop app as well.