Consumer Insights Data Marketplace Company Datacy Raises $2.4 Million

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer data startup Datacy announced it has raised $2.4 million in seed funding. These are the details. Consumer data startup Datacy announced it has raised $2.4 million in seed funding in order to insert transparency into data exchanges and give more power and dollars back to individuals. The investors in the round include Redhawk VC, Trend Forward Capital, Truesight Ventures, Madrona Pioneer Fund, GFR Artists, Golden Seeds, APX, and the Female Founders Alliance. And several strategic angel investors also participated in the round, including Kat Orekhova (formerly of Facebook, Ironclad and CEO of Vareto) and Sarah Imbach (ex COO of PayPal, LinkedIn and 23andMe).

