BERLIN (Reuters) - Strong demand kept German factories humming in May even as supply bottlenecks and high material costs held back the sector, a survey showed on Tuesday. IHS Markit’s Final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of the economy, reached 64.4, below March’s record high 66.6 but up from a flash reading of 64.0. The index stood at 66.2 in April.