Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK PM Johnson disagrees that thousands died from COVID due to his inaction

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he disagreed with his former aide Dominic Cummings’ claim that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily because of the government’s inaction on COVID-19. Asked if he agreed with Cummings’ allegation, Johnson said: “No, I don’t think so, but of course this has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we’ve taken lightly.”

wiky.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#British Parliament#Uk#Covid#Reuters#Nhs#Parliament Cummings#Reporting#Country#Post War#London#Lockdown Restrictions#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Boris Johnson issues lockdown statement on Sunday evening

Boris Johnson has called for a “heavy dose of caution” as indoor socialising and physical contact resumes against the backdrop of concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant. The Prime Minister said “now everyone must play their part”, as England pushes ahead with the third stage of the road map out...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Relegation’s too good for Boris Johnson and his team of Brexit fantasists

It turns out that throughout the Brexit discussions with the British government, the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was keeping a diary. That he managed to do this at the end of days of usually frustrating talks says something for Barnier’s staying power. And to judge from speculation about the next French presidential election, he intends to stay around for some time.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Pity the poor standup in Boris Johnson’s kleptocracy

Like a great sloppy spaff, the flying shit of the Queen’s speech has hit the fan of functioning democracy full in the face. More than two million of the electorate least likely to support Boris Johnson are to be robbed of their right to vote, while millions of the sort of true Brits who moved to Spain when the local shopping centre installed a Muslamic prayer room are to have theirs reinstated; key environmental protections are to be scrapped or diluted; legitimate protests can be closed down if they’re “too noisy”; cub scout groups that fail to invite the anti-feminist meat-man Jordan Peterson to address the boys are to be fined; even Tuesday’s belated announcement of a conversion therapy ban was, in fact, conditional on “consultations with the public”. What’s the point of consulting them? The British public would vote to make conversion therapy compulsory if the Conservatives spent millions on an 88% false Facebook campaign saying lesbians killed the fishing industry. On TV, a typically acquiescent BBC journalist, Chris Mason, nodded encouragingly as two genuinely distressed Hartlepool men blamed the Labour party for 12 years of Conservative policies. Job done! Monkeys beware!!
U.K.inews.co.uk

UK threatens to tear up Northern Ireland Brexit deal Boris Johnson agreed five months ago

Downing Street has threatened to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol unless Brussels ends its “purist” approach to post-Brexit checks. Lord Frost, the Cabinet minister in charge of UK-EU relations, has said the UK will consider “all options”, including triggering Article 16, to suspend the checks in order to ensure “peace and prosperity” in Northern Ireland.
PoliticsThe Independent

Why the Northern Ireland protocol row could be another bad Brexit gamble by Boris Johnson

I — f nothing else David, now Lord, Frost seems a prime example of nominative determinism. In recent weeks, relations between theUK and the EU have indeed grown decidedly nippy, and the temperature continues to drop. Frosty the No Man, as some call him, has taken to the pages of the Eurosceptic press to complain about EU intransigence over trade via Northern Ireland, the short-lived threat to stop vaccines entering the province, and fishing. And, of course, there was that Lilliputian re-enactment of the Battle of Trafalgar just off Jersey. He hasn’t quite got around to asking President Macron “who do you think you are, Napoleon?”, but it cannot be far off.
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
HealthUS News and World Report

UK PM Johnson Acknowledges His 'Huge Debt' to Nurses

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged on Wednesday his "own huge debt" to nurses working in the health service after he was asked about a nurse who tended to him last year but has since decided to quit. A nurse who looked after Johnson in a hospital...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris urges 'heavy dose of caution' as revellers pack pubs to celebrate Britain's great reopening: Tory MPs worry PM may yield to 'panicking' scientists and delay further easing after infections rise by 8% in a week amid Indian variant fears

Boris Johnson has urged families to adopt a 'heavy dose of caution' with the ban on indoor socialising and hugs finally ending - amid an eight per cent rise in infections in a week. In a guarded statement before revellers packed into pubs to celebrate the lifting of restrictions, the...
EuropeUS News and World Report

UK Demands More Time to Solve Northern Ireland Border Riddle

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has demanded the European Union give it more time to solve the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, proposing to phase in checks on food from October, the BBC said on Monday, while Ireland said the deal needed to be made to work. After the United Kingdom...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson delays decision on social distancing update, blaming ‘new threat’ from Indian variant

Boris Johnson has dropped a promise to reveal this month whether social distancing will end, blaming the “new threat” from the Indian variant of Covid-19.Only a week ago, the prime minister said he expected to scrap the “1 metre-plus rule” – and pledged to give couples planning weddings plenty of notice if the restriction will be lifted on 21 June.But his spokesman pulled the deadline for setting out plans by the end of May, saying: “We can’t be definitive at this point, because of the variant that has been identified.”More time was needed to “look at the data” because...