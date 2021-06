Medical alert systems or personal emergency response systems are a quick way for the elderly and those with health issues to receive help when it’s most urgently required. While the first medical alert systems made their debut in the 1970s, the introduction of AI and IoT combined with an aging baby boomer population will lead this market to expand to $17B by 2027. Aloe Care Health is a modern medical alert system that offers live, hand-free communications with family and emergency response teams that has integrated motion, temperature, and air quality sensors. The company’s smart hub is voice-activated and operates on AT&T’s 4G networks without the need for WiFi, connecting concerned family members in seconds without the need for intrusive cameras. Aloe Care Health provides the company’s proprietary hardware for an initial fee that starts at $149.99 for a hub and care button and the recurring monitoring and communication service starts at $29.99 per month.