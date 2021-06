Port Clinton High presents year-end awards at Honor Society assembly

HILLIARD — The Norwalk Middle School boys 4x400-meter relay broke a record set just one week ago at the best possible time on Saturday. The quartet of Aiden Reeder, Antwaine Porter Elliot Gahring and Casey Kromer turned in a time of 3:52.71, which was good for 19th overall at the OHSAA seventh and eighth grade track and field state championships at Hilliard Darby High School.