Palestine: IFJ backs call for UN commission to investigate crimes against journalists
The International Federation of Journalists welcomed the call and demanded an end to impunity for attacks carried out against journalists and media in Palestine. In recent weeks Israeli forces have bombed and destroyed three buildings housing 33 media companies, dozens of journalists have been arrested, beaten and more than 500 cases of internet blocks and violations of digital rights were recorded in Palestine between 6 and 29 May.www.ifj.org