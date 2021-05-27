Cancel
Palestine: IFJ backs call for UN commission to investigate crimes against journalists

 14 days ago

The International Federation of Journalists welcomed the call and demanded an end to impunity for attacks carried out against journalists and media in Palestine. In recent weeks Israeli forces have bombed and destroyed three buildings housing 33 media companies, dozens of journalists have been arrested, beaten and more than 500 cases of internet blocks and violations of digital rights were recorded in Palestine between 6 and 29 May.

Worldwtxl.com

UN investigating possible war crimes during Israel-Hamas conflict

The United Nations Human Rights Council will investigate possible crimes during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. A panel will look at violations committed in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. It says rocket launches from Hamas toward Israel were a clear violation of international humanitarian law. It also...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

UN Human Rights Council Approves Measure to Permanently Investigate Israel Over War Crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) approved a measure on Thursday to permanently investigate Israel for war crimes, while also calling for an embargo against it. The 47-member body passed the measure 24-9, with 14 members abstaining. The countries that opposed the resolution were Austria, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Germany, Malawi, Marshal Islands, the United Kingdom and Uruguay.
Donald TrumpPosted by
Axios

UN to investigate possible crimes committed during recent Gaza crisis

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible "violations of international humanitarian law" during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Why it matters: The investigation will cover a broad scope, encompassing "all alleged violations" committed in Israel, Gaza and the...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza conflict: UN body to investigate violence

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate violence in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The body approved the resolution, brought by a group of Islamic countries, by 24 votes to nine. But the United States said the decision threatened to endanger progress in bringing calm to...
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty International Calls on Myanmar Junta to Drop Charges Against Detained Journalists

Amnesty International is calling on Myanmar’s military junta to immediately drop all charges against journalists who have been detained since the February 1 coup. The human rights organization said Thursday the “ongoing persecution, intimidation, harassment and violence” that journalists are facing is a clear attempt by military authorities “to suppress peaceful dissent and obscure violations committed by security forces.”
WorldThe Guardian

Senior figures attack ‘obstruction’ of ICC’s Palestine investigation

More than 50 former foreign ministers, prime ministers and senior international officials, including two British Conservative former ministers, have signed an open letter condemning political interference in efforts by the international criminal court (ICC) to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestine. The letter follows moves by the Trump administration to...
PoliticsVoice of America

Calls for Israeli Accountability Dominate UN Session on Palestinians

GENEVA - A U.N. human rights council special session to address the human rights situation in Palestinian territory was dominated by calls for Israel to be held accountable for alleged abuses. No European or North American country was among the more than 60 member and observer states that supported the request.
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

The Third Intifada. Israel’s Crimes. Palestine’s Wrath. Ray of Hope?

Written by Michael Welch, Richard Falk, Richard Silverstein, and Laith Marouf. Originally published on GlobalResearch. “What they need to do is they need to occupy the bases of the Canadian Armed Forces! They need to occupy the military hardware factories! They need to occupy their courts and stop the shipping of these weapons to apartheid Israel! Anything less than that will not actually cleanse them from the blood on their hands as Canadians!”
Middle Eastifj.org

IFJ: Reinstate victimised Palestinian journalists' union leader!

Abu Bakr, who has worked for Agence France Press (AFP) for more than 20 years, was sacked without valid reason, in what the IFJ’s leading body called “a clear case of victimization for his trade union activities, in contravention of the law and international standards”. The dismissal came following the...
Religionla-croix.com

Catholic group calls for justice and human dignity in Palestine

A flag with the word "Peace" during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people at the call of the AFPS (Association France Palestine Solidarité), in Nancy May 22, 2021. (Photo by ALEXANDRE MARCHI/PHOTOPQR/L'EST REPUBLICAIN/MAXPP) — May 2021. In response to Hamas rockets, the Israeli army again strikes the inhabitants of Gaza in a frightening disproportion of 30 Palestinian deaths for one Israeli death.
AustraliaPosted by
The Intercept

Journalists in Australia Censured for Demanding Better Coverage of Israel and Palestine

Journalists in Australia are facing backlash after asking their newsrooms to improve coverage of Israel and Palestine. Five journalists in Australia published an open letter on May 14 calling on news outlets to “do better” coverage of Israel and Palestine by actively including Palestinian perspectives in coverage and refraining from “both-siderism that equates the victims of a military occupation with its instigators.” More than 720 journalists and media staffers have since signed the letter criticizing coverage of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Israel has killed over 240 Palestinians, 66 of them children, and has left parts of Gaza completely destroyed, including a tower that housed offices for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, among other media and nongovernmental organizations. Hamas, meanwhile, has killed 12 Israelis, including two children.
United Nationsopiniojuris.org

UN Gaza Commission Will Collect Evidence of Crimes

[John Quigley is Professor Emeritus at the Moritz College of Law of The Ohio State University.]. Ensuring respect for international human rights law and international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel opens an important avenue for seeking implementation of the rule of law in the Palestine/Israel situation.
Visual Artsfbayview.com

‘Art Against Imprisonment – From Palestine to the U.S.’

On Sunday, March 21, 2021, a powerful virtual art exhibit featuring art from incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people in occupied Palestine and the U.S. was launched. “Art Against Imprisonment – From Palestine to the U.S.” grew out of a history of active solidarity between movements against imprisonment in the U.S. and Palestine. It is a testament to the creativity, imagination and brilliance of the many people who resist the invisibility, isolation and repression of prisons and claim a liberated space through their art.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Feds call for release of Michigan journalist detained in Myanmar

Officials with the U.S. State Department are calling for the immediate release of a Michigan journalist who is currently detained in Myanmar. During a stop in Bangkok Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the arrests of Danny Fenster and another journalist were concerning and said both men should be released from custody, according to the Associated Press.
Middle Eastifj.org

Palestine: Israeli police beat and arrest Al-Jazeera journalist

According to media reports, the arrest happened “in a brutal manner” despite the fact that she was clearly identified as a press worker and is accredited by Israel's Government Press Office. Budeiri was released several hours after the arrest. Budeiri suffered a broken arm and remained under observation on Sunday...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

India expresses support for ‘just Palestine cause’ at UN

India voiced its “unwavering” support to the “just” Palestine cause at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday and reiterated its commitment to the two-State solution.India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti made it clear during his opening remarks that India strongly supports the Palestine cause and that “the events of the last several days have resulted in a sharp deterioration of the security situation”.He also called for an “immediate de-escalation” of hostilities.The envoy added: “We urge both sides to show extreme restraint, desist from actions that exacerbate tensions, and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change...
Advocacypopularresistance.org

Israel Carries Out Detention Campaign Against Prominent Palestine Activists

“Israeli occupation is trying to steal the Palestinian lands in Jerusalem gradually; therefore, it does not want its plans to be exposed.”. Israeli occupation forces and police carried out a detention campaign against journalists and activists in Sheikh Jarrah over the weekend, Arab48 and agencies reported. As part of the...
WorldVoice of America

UN Court Rejects Bosnia War Crimes Appeal

U.N. judges on Tuesday rejected former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic’s appeal of his 2017 conviction for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Mladic, 78, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of leading the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, and of terror and unlawful attacks against civilians in Sarajevo during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. Mladic maintains his innocence.