France's Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda's genocide

Genocide is considered the most serious crime against humanity. In the pages of history many such massacres are known, which cannot be forgotten even if we want to. One of them is the Rwandan genocide which began in April 1994. According to government figures, around eight Lakh people were slaughtered during this 100-day massacre. The great thing is that there are no foreigners, but people from their own country who committed the incident. Yet 26 years after this massacre, France has apologized for its role today.