Amazon’s business dominance is a many-tentacled thing

marketplace.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a big news week for Amazon. First, it got sued by the District of Columbia on antitrust grounds. The lawsuit accused the company of preventing sellers on its marketplace from offering better prices elsewhere. Then, in another part of its business, Amazon announced that it was acquiring one of the world’s oldest film studios, MGM, which was founded in 1924.

