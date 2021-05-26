‘Thor’ vs. ‘Wonder Woman’: Why One Works and One Doesn’t

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It would not really be much of a hot take if I said that I thought Gal Gadot was born to play Wonder Woman, as many would agree that she is a highlight (if not the strongest aspect) of all the DCEU movies she appears in. In fact, I would love to see the Israeli actress and former Miss Universe contestant appear in more superhero movies, after the recently announced Wonder Woman 3, but since the likelihood of that happening is currently uncertain, I would recommend that she start considering a transition into the Marvel movies sometime in the near future. There are many, many Marvelous female heroes whom Gadot would be the ideal choice to play, but I managed to narrow the following list down to just five potential Marvel characters, starting with one she already has the look and skills to pull off with ease.