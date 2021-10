Before Armando Caballero was the prime suspect in the murder of Miya Marcano, he was accused of smashing the bedroom window of another woman who had turned down his romantic advances.Mr Caballero, 27, was found dead of an apparent suicide soon after he was named as a suspect in the disappearance of Ms Marcano, 19.About six months earlier, a 23-year-old woman reported Mr Caballero to police after a bedroom window was smashed shortly before midnight on 17 March, according to WESH2.In body camera footage following the attack, a Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy can be heard saying: "We have a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO