The City of Knox now has a director of parks and recreation. Karl Swihart has been hired for the new full-time position. Mayor Dennis Estok told the city council last week that he’s very well-qualified and will be a great asset. “I kind of look forward to working with him,” Estok said. “It’s going to be, probably, pretty exciting. It’ll bring the park systems, as far as the recreational programs, probably, a boost, a real big boost.”

KNOX, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO