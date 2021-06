Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 NFL teams following the NFL Draft and free agency. “I didn’t like their draft, they reached for a corner. They have Aaron Rodgers, it’s a well-run operation, but there’s a lot of animosity. They did not add any notable free agents. What did they get out of the Draft that can help them this year?? Amari Rodgers, third-round wide receiver? Aaron generally doesn’t throw to guys he doesn’t know. I think there’s animosity in the building, a lot of tension, a lot of noise, but I give them the respect of a top 10 team, but I don’t like what I hear or see.”