The NBA Playoffs have begun. The Play-In tournament is over, and the Memphis Grizzlies have secured the eighth seed, and the challenge of facing the league-leading Utah Jazz. Utah went 3-0 against Memphis this year in the regular season. All three games came in the span of one week, almost like a mini playoff series. But the young Grizzlies are motivated and coming off two inspiring victories with their season on the line. They’ll be ready to go tonight. How will the Jazz respond?