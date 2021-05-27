Cancel
Violent Crimes

No remains found in 1968 UK case linked to late serial killer West

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British police investigating the 1968 disappearance of a teenage girl who was a suspected victim of one of the country’s most notorious serial killers, Fred West, have failed to find any remains in their latest search. Gloucestershire Police said earlier this month they had launched an investigation...

Fred West
Violent Crimes
U.K.
