No remains found in 1968 UK case linked to late serial killer West

Police have begun work to drill through the cellar of a cafe in Gloucester in search of the body of Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West.Forensic archaeologists are carrying out excavations at the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street in connection with the disappearance of the teenager, who was last seen alive in January 1968.Gloucestershire Police had received possible evidence from a TV production company to suggest the body of the missing girl could be buried at the location.Investigators found a number of structural anomalies within the cellar that warrant further exploration and six voids in the floor will be examined. West, who died in prison in 1995 aged 53, was previously suspected over Mary's disappearance.However the former lawyer for Rose West, Leo Goatley, told The Independent he believed the “voids” were unlikely to be connected to Bastholm. Read more:What we know about Mary Bastholm How a Trevor McDonald documentary sparked a police investigation