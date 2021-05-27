Cancel
Religion

Philippines’ Duterte to let God decide his political future

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will “leave it to God” whether or not he will run for vice president in next year’s elections, his spokesman said on Thursday, responding to speculation that he might try to stay in power longer. Duterte cannot seek re-election in 2022 under a...

