Love in the real world

This is the second in a three-part series on love. Last week I started a series about love. Love cannot exist in the absence of truth nor can it exist in the absence of judgement. The same Bible that says “God is love,” also says God is just. “Then he passed in front of Moses and called out, ‘I am the Lord God. I am merciful and very patient with my people. I show great love, and I can be trusted. I keep my promises to my people forever, but I also punish anyone who sins. When people sin, I punish them and their children, and also their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.’” (Exodus 34:6–7, CEV). Parenthetically, let me point out here that God is not acting unfairly here; He is not holding me accountable for my father’s sin. Rather He is pointing out that sin is never just personal; it always affects others. The New Living Translation catches the idea of this last verse when it says, “I lavish unfailing love to a thousand generations. I forgive iniquity, rebellion, and sin. But I do not excuse the guilty. I lay the sins of the parents upon their children and grandchildren; the entire family is affected— even children in the third and fourth generations.” (Exodus 34:7, NLT). Sin is never a private matter.