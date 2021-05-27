Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden’s Silence on Abortion Rights at a Key Moment Worries Liberals

By Lisa Lerer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState legislatures have introduced more than 500 restrictions on abortion over the past four months. The Supreme Court plans to take up a case that could weaken or even overturn the constitutional right to abortion enshrined nearly a half-century ago in Roe v. Wade. And as reproductive rights advocates sound...

