Sheboygan, WI

SHEBOYGAN CURBSIDE COLLECTION HOLIDAY SCHEDULE CHANGES

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won’t be the only ones likely to change your schedule for the Memorial Day holiday in Sheboygan; the people who collect your garbage and recyclables will also get the day off on Monday, delaying the usual collection by one day. Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday and so forth, until Friday’s garbage and recycling is picked up on Saturday.

whbl.com
