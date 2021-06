Long has the partnership between Ommegang and Game of Thrones born delicious fruit for fans with their wide array of themed beers. Well, much like HBO moving on with House of the Dragon and a barrage of other spinoffs, so too have they moved on from the New York brewery. Stepping in to take their place is Danish brewery Mikkeller launching a brand new line of Game of Thrones beers to entice longtime fans. And they’re starting out with a bang by offering a very popular type of beer wholly absent from Ommegang’s line-up: an IPA. So let’s dive in and explore this new take on themed beer with the Iron Anniversary Hazy IPA by Mikkeller.