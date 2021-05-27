Nintendo Switch Pro May Be Announced Before E3 - Report

Reports said a few days ago that Nintendo will unveil the next-gen Switch console in mid-June, right before the E3 2021 gaming event. Dubbed Switch Pro, the more powerful console will launch in the fall, with a recent listing indicating that the significantly upgraded device will be slightly more expensive than the best-selling original. Nintendo did not hold any press event for the Switch Pro before the gaming event. The Japanese giant has scheduled its own Direct event at E3 for June 15th, with the livestream set for 9:00 AM PT, but the event is expected to deliver new game...