Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Pro May Be Announced Before E3 - Report

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro will finally be revealed in the near future and release this year, according to a new report, and the announcement could be coming ahead of E3 2021. This upgraded Switch will reportedly offer 4K support and come equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen, and it will sell for more than the $300 price tag of the standard system. This information comes from sources speaking anonymously to Bloomberg, and then corroborated by Eurogamer's own unnamed sources.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Nintendo Switch Lite#Nintendo Switch Pro#Bloomberg#Super Switch#Gamespot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Nintendo
Country
China
Related
Video GamesPosted by
BGR.com

Nintendo’s biggest Switch Pro upgrade might have leaked

Reports said a few days ago that Nintendo will unveil the next-gen Switch console in mid-June, right before the E3 2021 gaming event. Dubbed Switch Pro, the more powerful console will launch in the fall, with a recent listing indicating that the significantly upgraded device will be slightly more expensive than the best-selling original. Nintendo did not hold any press event for the Switch Pro before the gaming event. The Japanese giant has scheduled its own Direct event at E3 for June 15th, with the livestream set for 9:00 AM PT, but the event is expected to deliver new game...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Confirms Switch Digital Deals Promotion To Follow E3 Event

It's not long now until Nintendo's E3 Direct broadcast, and Nintendo of America has confirmed that a range of Switch Digital Deals will follow the broadcast on 15th June, rolling out at around 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK / 7pm CEST. It is worth noting that we shouldn't assume, at this stage, that territories like Europe will have the same deals, but we hope that'll be the case.
Video GamesSeattle Times

Microsoft and Nintendo ready game announcements for subdued virtual E3

For gamers, the annual E3 video game showcase in Los Angeles is usually like Christmas in summertime. While this year’s digital-only festivities will be far more muted, the industry is readying a raft of new releases aimed at building on a pandemic-fueled boom. Ubisoft Entertainment plans to showcase a new...
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Nintendo Switch Pro specs, release date, rumours and features

Nintendo has had great success since launching the Nintendo Switch and its follow-up, the Switch Lite.However, the series won't end with those two. We[IMAGE]. However, the series won't end with those two. We fully expect Nintendo to debut a more powerful version of the console, popularly being dubbed "Switch Pro". It could even arrive later this year.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

E3 2021: Nintendo Switch highlights from the Future Games Show

E3 2021 wrapped up day with the streaming Future Games Show. This showcase of newly released and upcoming games for Steam and consoles, so a lot of it was not relevant to Nintendo Switch gamers. But that’s why we’re here. Check below for a quick overview of all Switch game announcements…
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Rumor: Resident Evil Outrage may be a temporary Switch exclusive revealed at Nintendo Direct E3

Rumors are swirling about a new Resident Evil game called Resident Evil Outrage in advance of Capcom’s E3 presentation today and the Nintendo E3 Direct show tomorrow. The game previously known as Resident Evil Revelations 3 is supposedly going to be a timed Nintendo Switch exclusive, so may get revealed at one of the remaining E3 shows. If correct, the rumors state that the Resident Evil Outrage Switch release date may be later this year.
Video GamesIGN

Advance Wars Switch Remaster Announced - E3 2021

The first two Advance Wars are coming to Nintendo Switch in a new remastered collection called Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp. It is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 3. The collection combines remastered versions of Advance Wars and the sequel Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

E3 2021: Nintendo Direct live report

Happy Nintendo day! Not to get your hopes up too much, but this promises to be a half decent Direct, with news on this year's big releases from Nintendo and room for a surprise or two. Join us from 5pm BST!
Video GamesIGN

Danganronpa Decadence Collection Announced for Switch - E3 2021

Four Danganronpa games are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year as a physical collection. Announced at Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, the first three Danganronpa games plus Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, an expanded version of Dangonronpa V3: Killing Harmony's board game. The collection, Dangonronpa Decadence, includes Danganronpa: Trigger Happy...
Video Gamesoperationrainfall.com

E3 2021: Mushihimesama Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Fantasy bullet hell title Mushihimesama is now available on the Nintendo Switch following a shadow drop revealed during the company’s E3 2021 press conference. Reco, a human princess, protects her village from a plague in a world inhabited by gigantic insects known as Koju. Ride Reco’s trusty sidekick, a beetle named Kiniro, across five gorgeous stages filled with insectoid enemies to the heart of the Koju forest.
Video GamesAS.com

Nintendo Direct conference at E3 2021 recap: games, announcements, trailers

Nintendo Direct's conference at E3 2021 live online. Nintendo Direct's conference at E3 2021 recap: game announcements and showcases. Kazuya Mishima, from Tekken, is joining Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Presentation on June 28. - Life is Strange: True Colors, releasing on Switch on September 10. The remaster collection with the...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo announces Mario Party Superstars during E3 2021 Direct

That was quite a Direct from Nintendo! From Kazuya joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to coming later this year, I was more than satisfied. One announcement I was particularly surprised with was Mario Party Superstars. Shockingly NOT DLC for Super Mario Party, this new entry in the series boasts five boards from the Nintendo 64 era and 100 minigames from the series catalog.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Metroid Dread Announced During Nintendo’s E3 Presentation

During today’s E3 presentation, Nintendo announced a game nearly two decades in the making, Metroid Dread. While this isn’t the Metroid Prime 4 some fans might have been hoping for, it is still an exciting announcement for Metroid fans everywhere. While fans hoping to hear an update on Metroid Prime...