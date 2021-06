Texas state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D) appeared on Tuesday’s MTP Daily to discuss Senate Bill 7, which would restrict early voting in the state, limit the ways voters can receive applications to vote absentee, and regulate the number of polling locations in urban counties, among other provisions. The bill has already passed the Texas senate, and was headed for the same fate in the house on Sunday night. That’s when Democratic representatives walked out of the chamber, thereby denying the body the necessary quorum of 100 in order to hold a vote before the legislative session expired.