BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of volunteers turned out for the Civic Works 19th annual Ricky Myers Day of Service, helping at 17 different sites around the city Saturday. “It’s a great way for volunteers who want to come out, you know, get their hands dirty,” said Dana Stein, executive director of Civic Works. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers was capped at 200, instead of the usual 500. Eight-year-old Braylin Montague was one of those volunteers. She and other young women in the mentorship program, The Charm School Project for Girls, were helping clean Mother’s Garden, in Clifton Park. “We’re...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO