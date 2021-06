A delay in drawing new legislative districts means would-be candidates won’t know whether they’re eligible to run until about three months before filing opens. Candidate filing opens January 5, but the Census Bureau is late in delivering the detailed population data needed to draw those districts. The new maps won’t be drawn until September or October. That complicates things for party leaders trying to identify the most winnable races and recruit candidates for them. 25 state Senate seats, all 100 Indiana House seats, and Indiana’s nine U-S House seats are all on the ballot next year.