I-43 GETTING MORE MEDIAN CABLE BARRIERS HERE

Those cable barriers already seen in the median of I-43 in southern Sheboygan County are there to prevent vehicles from crossing over into oncoming traffic and have been shown to save lives. Now, more of those barriers will be installed thanks to a nearly $900,000 contract signed this past week by Governor Evers. The funds will be used to install the guards between Highway “V” and “EE” in Sheboygan County, as well as from Polifka Road to Fisherville Road in Manitowoc County.