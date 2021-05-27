Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republicans' lingering obsession with Trump will hurt them in 2024

By Kimberly Ross
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than seven months after the 2020 presidential election, a majority of Republicans polled still refuse to accept the outcome as legitimate. According to a new Ipsos/Reuters poll, approximately 56% of GOP respondents believe the November results were due to "illegal voting or election rigging." In addition, 61% of Republicans either "strongly agree" or "somewhat agree" that the election was actually stolen from the 45th president. These figures reflect the unserious and distracted nature of too many on the Right.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Gop Voters#Democrats#Ipsos Reuters#The Supreme Court#Arizona Senate#The Democratic Party#The White House#The Republican Party#The Washington Examiner#Beltway Confidential#Arc Digital#Blog Contributors#Washington Examiner#Personal Republican Bias#Trump Appointees#House Gop Leadership#Gop Respondents#Feelings#Nonsense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Republicans are pushing country toward disaster

Just because Joe Biden won the Presidency and the Democrats control the House and the Senate (by a whisker and the votes of VP Kamala Harris, when necessary), does not mean that Trump's and his minions' threat to our Democracy is over. Biden's speech to Congress may be optimistic. The Republicans universally neither applauded nor stood up when the President set forth the outlines of his American Rescue Plan. As Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said, his focus is 100% on stopping the Biden administration, just like his desire to make Obama a “one-term President.”
U.S. Politicstheadvocate.com

Letters: The liberals' sudden concern over the GOP, and embrace of Liz Cheney

It is puzzling why the liberal mainstream media, many editorial pages, and articles by left-leaning columnists are expressing concern for the future of the Republican Party. Their praise for the courage, honesty, and integrity of the GOP House and Senate members who bucked their party and voted to impeach President Donald Trump is truly heartwarming.
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Why the American People Have Turned Against Biden

Something remarkable is happening in America. You can see what’s happening in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire with forensic audits happening, or about to happen. Many more are on the way. Americans are finally seriously questioning the results of the 2020 election. The light bulb has gone off. Americans are...
Presidential Electionleadstories.com

Fact Check: Donald Trump CANNOT Be Returned To The Presidency Until 2025

Could Joe Biden be legally ousted from the White House and Donald Trump returned to the presidency before the next election if fraud were found to have put Biden there? No, that's not true: A sitting U.S. president can only be removed through impeachment under Section 4 of Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, death or a declaration of disability as provided by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There is no legal scenario where Trump would become president again if Biden is removed, according to a constitutional law scholar. The "quo warranto" process that some Trump supporters claim could be used to replace Biden with Trump is not applicable, the scholar told Lead Stories.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Frightening New Republican Consensus

Former President Donald Trump has been speaking publicly about running to reclaim the White House in 2024, but he’s also reportedly expecting to make a comeback before then. “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ ace Trump reporter, tweeted Tuesday.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Paul Ryan Was an Ineffective Leader of the Republican Party

We aren’t actually governed by Paul Ryan, whose brief time as House Speaker ended in what can only be described as a surrender. Ryan bolted from the Speaker’s chair the minute the 2018 elections were over. He was happy to leave Congress to take a “cashing-in” job on the Fox Corporation board while his party took an electoral bath in those midterms he could blame on Donald Trump.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats aim to make Greene their foil ahead of midterms

Democrats are making Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) one of their main GOP foils heading into the 2022 midterms as they look to retain their slim majority in the House. Greene has sparked new backlash in recent days over comments she made equating mask mandates to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust, remarks that Democratic aides and strategists say will help them as they seek to paint the entire GOP as a party of right-wing conspiracy theorists.
POTUSThe Guardian

Pac funded by Trump loyalists targets 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him

The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his...
POTUSNBC News

Trump's back. Here's what his re-entry means for 2024.

WASHINGTON — Defeated presidents usually go away — at least for a long while. Not Donald Trump. Trump returns to the electoral battlefield Saturday as the marquee speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party's state convention. He plans to follow up with several more rallies in June and July to keep his unique political base engaged in the 2022 midterms and give him the option of seeking the presidency again in 2024.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats.Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls. One caller asked what she was wearing that day to ensure that she’d be “easy to get”. Another incident involved a videographer from the far-right conspiracy website The Gateway Pundit chasing her and an aide. She also...