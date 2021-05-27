Republicans' lingering obsession with Trump will hurt them in 2024
More than seven months after the 2020 presidential election, a majority of Republicans polled still refuse to accept the outcome as legitimate. According to a new Ipsos/Reuters poll, approximately 56% of GOP respondents believe the November results were due to "illegal voting or election rigging." In addition, 61% of Republicans either "strongly agree" or "somewhat agree" that the election was actually stolen from the 45th president. These figures reflect the unserious and distracted nature of too many on the Right.www.msn.com