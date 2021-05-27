Cancel
Facebook will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 was man-made

By By Donie O'Sullivan, Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Donie O'Sullivan and Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business. Facebook said it's no longer removing from its platforms claims that coronavirus was man-made. That announcement comes shortly after President Joe Biden announced he had directed the US intelligence community to redouble its efforts into the origin of Covid-19. In...

