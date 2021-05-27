Trump's shadow presidency is only GOP show in town even amid grand jury threat

Could Joe Biden be legally ousted from the White House and Donald Trump returned to the presidency before the next election if fraud were found to have put Biden there? No, that's not true: A sitting U.S. president can only be removed through impeachment under Section 4 of Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, death or a declaration of disability as provided by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There is no legal scenario where Trump would become president again if Biden is removed, according to a constitutional law scholar. The "quo warranto" process that some Trump supporters claim could be used to replace Biden with Trump is not applicable, the scholar told Lead Stories.