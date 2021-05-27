Trump's shadow presidency is only GOP show in town even amid grand jury threat
More than 100 days into President Joe Biden’s term, and former President Donald Trump is still everywhere. From Tuesday evening through Wednesday, Trump issued nine statements through his political action committee, billed each time as the “45th president of the United States of America.” He weighed in on the ratings for Morning Joe (“TANKED!”) and defended his own website traffic from a Washington Post report that his engagement is down. “I have been doing very limited media so the American public could see just how big of a disaster the Biden Administration has been, and I was right,” he said.www.msn.com