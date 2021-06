As evidence that the sedan is a dying breed in the United States, Kia discontinued its Cadenza and K900 models following the 2020 model year. The Cadenza only sold 1,265 units in the US last year, and the K900 was an even rarer beast with just 305 units. Although the K900 is an extremely niche model, even in markets outside of the US, Kia was planning a refresh for the 2022 model year. The Cadenza lives on in South Korea as the K8 sedan, the 2022 Kia K900 is offered as the K9.