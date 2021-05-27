iOS 15: Release date, new features and every rumor, detailed

Apple's iOS 14.5 update is finally here, with new features including the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices (here's how to download iOS 14.5 now). The next (likely smaller) iteration, iOS 14.6, is also currently in public beta. But that's not stopping us from looking ahead to the next brand-new version of the iPhone operating system: iOS 15. As usual, we'll expect a range of new features in iOS 15, building on iOS 14's upgrades such as home-screen widgets and new camera tricks. We've also got a pretty good idea of when to expect the new OS to be released.