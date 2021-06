"Learn how to make a leather, or faux leather, weaved bracelet. This design allows for multi-colored bracelets that look sleek for any occasion. All you need is some leather (or faux leather), some fabric fusing take, and some snaps. Creating the weave takes a bit of practice to get the handle on. Total project time takes about 1 hour the first time, but if you make this more than once, it can be done much faster. Come check it out!"