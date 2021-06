Question: I am finishing my junior year in high school and I know I want to go to college but I don’t know what I want to study or do for a career. Any advice?. Answer: You are certainly not alone. While it might seem like all of your classmates and friends know what they want, the reality is far different. About half of all students enter college undecided on their specific course of study, and an estimated 75 percent change their major at least once. Furthermore, according to a 2017 Gallup poll, 51 percent of Americans look back and say they would change their degree type, institution, or major if they could make the decision again.