James Bond Movies Will Still Be Released In Cinemas

By Edward Lauder
small-screen.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been revealed that James Bond’s producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, that the movies will still be released in cinemas. This comes after it was revealed that MGM Studios was purchased by Amazon for $8.45 billion. With that news, people started to wonder what was going to happen...

www.small-screen.co.uk
