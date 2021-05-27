William Roy Waldrop Jr. 11/17/1932 - 5/12/2021

William Roy Waldrop Jr., better known as “Bill”, passed away the morning of Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with his loving wife of 26 years, Nancy Waldrop, by his side. Son of William and Ina Waldrop, Bill was born November 17, 1932, in Davidson, Oklahoma, just months after his family moved from California. While Bill was still in grade school, his family returned to California, where they eventually settled in Lincoln. Bill graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951 and promptly joined the Navy. He served on the USS Dixie during the Korean War until he was medically discharged. Bill returned to Lincoln, California, where he raised his daughters and worked as an electrician at Gladding McBean ceramics company until retiring. Retirement at age 62 meant Bill had time to focus on his true life passions: fishing for bass on his boat, hosing down the yard, giving his wife a hard time (in the most loving way possible), and entertaining friends and family. Bill was known for his easy-going nature, silly cartoon noises, lighthearted humor, and his sparkling blue “Paul Newman” eyes. He enjoyed mornings at McDonald’s where he would have a coffee with cream, visit with old friends, lend a hand to the employees, and show off his grandkids whenever he had the chance. He liked ice cream, the TV show MASH, swimming in the pool, and tinkering. He could fix anything and prided himself on the homemade fishing lures he hand painted with glitter nail polish. His truck was his real pride and joy and he could often be found washing and waxing it before taking a drive out to the country to visit a friend or just go for a ride. Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by wife Nancy Waldrop, daughters Michele Valois and Tamara Yates, step children Michael Moser, Deborah Hopkins, and Timothy Moser, grandchildren Richard Moser, Cassandra Moore, Shaun Moore, and Ross Moser, and great granddaughter Britta Moser. Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. If you wish to honor his memory, have a coffee with an old friend, take a dip in the pool (clothing optional), or just take a slow drive out to the country.