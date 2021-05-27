Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Wants To Direct The Dark Knight Returns

By Edward Lauder
small-screen.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder has revealed that he still really wants to direct a straight adaptation of the Frank Miller graphic novel, The Dark Knight Returns. Snyder revealed this in a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He did reveal a while ago that Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice...

www.small-screen.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Frank Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dark Knight Returns#Dark Knight#San Diego Comic Con#Watchmen#Small Screen Film Club#Adaptation#Dawn Of Justice#Film Podcasts#Happy#Reveal#Instagram Pages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
Moviesthecherawchronicle.com

Zack Snyder has ‘Justice League 2’ and ‘3’ ready

The launch of the .. the start of the .. the take off of the Justice League Zack Snyder It was a huge hit we hear – with the exception of HBO Max, because that doesn’t publish any numbers. Either way, he says Zack Snyder He has a story ready, if they want a sequel.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
MoviesMovieWeb

Zack Snyder Claims Warner Bros. Tortured Him Throughout Finishing the Snyder Cut

After three years of intense campaigning, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally a reality. So you could say that Zack Snyder and his fans won. But the victory cost a great deal due to the attempts by Warner Bros. to move on from the "SnyderVerse". In a new interview with Uproxx, Snyder revealed that even when Warner gave him the green light to finish the Snyder Cut last year, he still felt tortured by the studio the whole time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reveals That WB Rejected His Gay Romance 300 Sequel

Zack Snyder got the chance to complete his DCEU trilogy with the HBO Max release of Justice League earlier this year, but don’t expect him to be able to do the same with the 300 franchise. Snyder brought Frank Miller’s sword-and-sandals epic comic to the screen in 2007, with the Gerard Butler vehicle standing as one of the filmmaker’s most popular works. The 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, which Snyder only produced and co-wrote, wasn’t as successful, though.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Wrote the Third and Final 300 Film but Warner Bros. Rejected It

Zack Snyder reveals he wrote the third and "final chapter" of 300, but studio Warner Bros. passed because Blood and Ashes "really didn't fit in as the third movie" of the franchise. Snyder directed and co-wrote 2007's 300 as his second feature film — based on Sin City and The Dark Knight Returns writer-artist Frank Miller's five-issue comic book of the same name — and co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, from director Noam Murro. In a new interview, the Man of Steel and Justice League filmmaker explains why Warners turned down his hoped-for 300 threequel:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Explains How Green Lantern Fit Into His Justice League Sequels

Fans finally got what they wanted after three and a half years when Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max in March, but they still demanded more after discovering that not only was the filmmaker forced to drop John Stewart’s Green Lantern from the movie at the request of Warner Bros., but actor Wayne T. Carr had even shot scenes in Snyder’s driveway in a motion capture suit.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
TV & VideosLoyola Phoenix

Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead’ is a Return to Form For Zack Snyder

Date: May 14, 2021 (Limited); May 21, 2021 (Netflix) Zack Snyder has been put through the professional and personal wringer in recent years. After directing two underwhelming additions in the polarizing DC Extended Universe (DCEU), all eyes were on Snyder and the highly anticipated “Justice League.” What should’ve been a landmark cinematic event ended up a box office bomb defined by its tumultuous production.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants All Future SnyderVerse Movies To Be R-Rated

Zack Snyder is evidently a filmmaker who prefers working in R-rated territory, but that didn’t apply to the theatrical releases of his DCEU efforts. Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit the big screen as PG-13 blockbusters, and even if he hadn’t departed the production midway through filming you can guarantee that Justice League would have followed suit.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants Any Justice League Sequels To Be At Least 3 Hours Long

Zack Snyder loves making movies that arguably run for a little longer than they need to. One of the recurring criticisms of his upcoming Netflix effort Army of the Dead is that it doesn’t really have to go on for 148 minutes, and that’s without even mentioning the fact he’s already directed three of the four lengthiest comic book adaptations ever made.
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Zack Snyder

CHICAGO – If you’ve ever worked retail or in the service industry, you’re aware of the mental and physical state lovingly known as “Cruise Control”. That’s when the crippling monotony of everyday life forces our body into a sort of energy-saver setting that is meant to keep us from having psychotic mental breaks on a semi-regular basis. A sort-of zombie mode, if you will.
Moviesgamesradar.com

Zack Snyder reveals the changes he would make to his Watchmen movie

A lot has changed since Zack Snyder committed the 'unfilmable' Watchmen onto celluloid back in 2009. For one thing, the director has pushed his movie's runtimes even further, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League running for four hours – and it’s something that has made him reconsider how he would adapt Watchmen if he made it in 2021.